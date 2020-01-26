A top Pakistan health official said there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country after reports on Saturday of an infection.

A patient kept in isolation in a hospital is improving and has no signs of a severe acute respiratory infection, State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

He was earlier reported as saying that Pakistan “lacks the facility to detect the virus.”



Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 09:22 - GMT 06:22