Mongolia has closed its border crossing with China to cars and pedestrians and shut schools in an effort to halt the spread of a deadly virus that has infected thousands.

“Pedestrians and cars are prohibited to cross the Chinese border,” said Vice Prime Minister Enkhtuvishin Ulziisaikhan on Sunday, saying the schools and universities would stay shut until March 2, along with other public places.

Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 11:06 - GMT 08:06