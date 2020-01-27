The US military confirmed on Monday that its E-11A military aircraft had crashed in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province but, despite claims by Taliban insurgents that they shot it down, said there were “no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.”

The Taliban had earlier claimed that US military personnel aboard the military plane, including high-ranking officials, had been killed in the crash.

The Pentagon stated: “A US Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false.”



“Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false,” a US military spokesman, Colonel Sonny Leggett, wrote on Twitter.



