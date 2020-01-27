The Taliban shot down a plane carrying US military personnel in Afghanistan's Ghazni, a spokesman for the terrorist organization said on Monday, adding that everyone on board was killed, including high-ranking officials.

The US military said on Monday that it is investigating reports of a plane crash in Afghanistan.

“U.S. Central Command is aware of the reports of a U.S. aircraft crash in Afghanistan. We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide additional information when possible,” according to a statement by US Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for CENTCOM carried by US media outlets.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 18:18 - GMT 15:18