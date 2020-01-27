Following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the United States shared her condolences on Twitter.

Having had the pleasure to meet @kobebryant a few years ago, today I mourn his loss. My condolences to his wife and loved ones. He will be an eternal symbol of kindness and the positive power of sports in our global community. — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) January 26, 2020

Other Saudis took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of basketball’s greatest players.

Rip. His story alone is devastating but then knowing his daughter was with makes it ten times worse. — Sami Alotaibi🇸🇦🇨🇦⁦ (@SamiS416) January 26, 2020

One user said that Bryant was the reason he loved basketball.

The reason I loved the game of basketball. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/fhsr39l5Sn — فهودي KSA‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏‏ 🇸🇦💚 (@Moz9Moz) January 26, 2020

Saudi journalist Reem Krimly called Bryant’s death “beyond heartbreaking.”

Beyond heartbreaking.. may they rest in peace https://t.co/3YIsMevKSv — ريم رائد قرملي (@reemkrimly) January 26, 2020





Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 18:35 - GMT 15:35