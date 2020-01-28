Ahead of final arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, US President Donald Trump’s lawyers are attacking Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, while dismissing allegations lodged by former White House adviser John Bolton.

In his new book, former Trump national security adviser Bolton claims Trump told him in August he wanted to freeze $391 million in security aid to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats, including Biden and his son Hunter, according to the New York Times.

Trump responded on Twitter saying: “I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”

The book prompted Democrats to call for Bolton and other witnesses to testify in the trial. The Democrats allege Trump abused the power of his office and accuse Trump of seeking foreign interference against Biden.

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia tweeted: “After two weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague Senator Romney wants to appease the left by calling witness who will slander Donald Trump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on!”

Two-thirds of the Senate -- 67 votes – are required to remove an impeached president, which seems unlikely as the Republicans hold a majority in the Senate.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 KSA 17:46 - GMT 14:46