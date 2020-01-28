Ahead of final arguments in the Senate impeachment trial, US President Donald Trump’s lawyers are attacking Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, while dismissing allegations lodged by former White House adviser John Bolton.
I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020
After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol— Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020
