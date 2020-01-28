A group of 43 United States Republican senators put forth a resolution to honor the members of military and intelligence community responsible for the strikes that killed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) – Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani on January 2.

Republican senator Ted Cruz of Texas posted the resolution on his Twitter profile.

JUST INTRODUCED w 42 fellow GOP senators resolution to honor members of military & intel community who carried out mission to take out Soleimani, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people across the Middle East, including 603 US service members. pic.twitter.com/1XNgXHFO3z — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 9, 2020

The resolution identified Soleimani as “the architect of terrorist attacks in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere that killed hundreds of United States personnel, including with weapons and improvised explosives provided directly by the IRGC-QF.”

The US killed Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 2. The Pentagon said in a statement the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans, adding that the US would continue to take necessary action to protect Americans and interests around the world.

Soleimani helped Iran fight proxy wars across the Middle East by inspiring and training militias on the battlefield and negotiating with political leaders.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19