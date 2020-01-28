A group of 43 United States Republican senators put forth a resolution to honor the members of military and intelligence community responsible for the strikes that killed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) – Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani on January 2.
JUST INTRODUCED w 42 fellow GOP senators resolution to honor members of military & intel community who carried out mission to take out Soleimani, a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people across the Middle East, including 603 US service members. pic.twitter.com/1XNgXHFO3z— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 9, 2020
