British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.



BA.com, the airline’s website, shows no direct flights to China are available in January and February. A spokeswoman for the airline said on Wednesday it was “assessing the situation”.



Britain on Tuesday advised against “all but essential” travel to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak, known by many as corona.



Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 10:15 - GMT 07:15