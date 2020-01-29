British nationals being flown back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, coronavirus epicenter, will be quarantined for two weeks, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The broadcaster reported that Health Secretary Matt Hancock had announced the measure to officials.
