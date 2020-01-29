The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Beijing and the risk of infection there are on the rise, a health official in the capital city said on Wednesday, as the outbreak takes hold outside the epicenter in central city of Wuhan.



Pang Xinghuo, vice director of Beijing city’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments during a press briefing. Beijing has confirmed 1 death and 102 confirmed cases of the virus so far.



