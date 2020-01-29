Japanese officials say four evacuees on a flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan have a cough and fever.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed their condition after the flight of 206 evacuees arrived Wednesday morning to a Tokyo airport. Passengers on the flight were wearing masks and underwent temperature checks before boarding and on the plane. Plans were made for all of the evacuees to be treated and quarantined depending on their test results.

The four are a woman in her 50s and three men whose ages are from their 30s to 50s. They were taken to a Tokyo hospital on separate ambulances for treatment and further medical checks.

The new type of coronavirus that has infected thousands of people, mainly in China, causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.



Wednesday, 29 January 2020