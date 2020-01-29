Coronavirus can cause symptoms ranging from mild sickness to severe illness - and eventually death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The CDC released a list of symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“This new coronavirus is a respiratory disease transmitted in the same way as is influenza and the common cold,” Joseph Eisenberg, chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the University Of Michigan School of Public Health, told Al Arabiya English. “People should use the same protective measures as they do with other respiratory viral diseases.”



Symptoms of the coronavirus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC website.



Over 5,000 people have been infected with the virus and over 100 people have died so far. The virus started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019, and has since spread to various neighboring countries and as far as France and the US.

“At this point, unless you are in China you are much more at risk of being infected with influenza than with this new virus,” added.



The latest case recorded was in the UAE on Wednesday.



Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 09:23 - GMT 06:23