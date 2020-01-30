The US will put post-Brexit Britain at the front of the line for a trade deal, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.
“The previous administration took a view that if the United Kingdom made this decision they’d be at the back of the line – we intend to put the United Kingdom at the front of the line,” Pompeo said.
“This is a historic relationship,” he told reporters in London, adding that the relationship was in a fantastic place.
