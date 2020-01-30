China is confident it can minimize the risks of a new virus being transmitted on airplanes, and the small number of cases reported abroad show it is having success in controlling its spread, an official at the civil aviation authority said.



Zhu Tao, a director at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, also told reporters during a briefing on the outbreak that foreign airlines which have cancelled flights to China are responding to a change in market conditions.



Last Update: Thursday, 30 January 2020 KSA 11:29 - GMT 08:29