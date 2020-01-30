China’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting the new coronavirus, also known as corona, that is spreading across the country.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on its website that anyone who doesn’t effectively carry out President Xi Jinping’s instructions in the fight against the virus would be punished.
CCDI also said it would punish those who are derelict in their duty and misappropriate rescue funds and materials.
