Egypt Air suspended all flights to and from China amid fears of coronavirus, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Egypt Air joins other carriers including British Airways who have cancelled their flights to China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

So far, 7170 people have been killed by the deadly virus, also known as corona, and a further 7,700 infected.

- Developing.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 January 2020 KSA 16:11 - GMT 13:11