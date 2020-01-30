An unidentified man fired a shot at a protest against India's new citizenship law outside a university in Delhi on Thursday, wounding one person, witnesses said.
A witness said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia University. A Reuters photographer said one person was wounded.
