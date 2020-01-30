Philippine health officials have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.
A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.
Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?