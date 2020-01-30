Service members suffering from traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month have all so far been diagnosed with mild cases, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.



“The diagnosis we have so far for all of the folks that had been diagnosed to date is ‘mild traumatic brain injury,’” said Milley at a press conference. “That’s the diagnosis that's been reported to us so far.”

