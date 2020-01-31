Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the president’s planned trip there.

The Associated Press reported that authorities fired shots at the intruder vehicle.



The vehicle was heading to the property’s main entrance, NBC News said, citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.



Trump was scheduled to leave Washington for his resort later on Friday afternoon.



According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff's office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. Authorities did not release any information about the suspects and no further details were immediately available.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.

On January 5, just hours after Trump and his family had left the club following a two-week vacation, a Florida man who had been dishonorably discharged from the Marines for sex offenses was arrested.

Authorities said he got past two checkpoints by falsely identifying himself as part of the president’s helicopter crew.

