Afghan officials say two militants pushing a handcart were killed Friday in western Kabul when explosives in the cart detonated accidentally. A civilian was wounded.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says investigators have not been able to link the bombers to any active militant group in the Afghan capital.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said after the explosion that the explosives were hidden in a handcart.

Faramarz said police are not speculating on who was responsible. They had no additional details.

Last Update: Friday, 31 January 2020 KSA 18:08 - GMT 15:08