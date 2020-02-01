The US Senate narrowly rejected subpoenaing new witnesses and documents for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday, opening the way for a final vote expected to clear the US leader of abuse of power.

The Senate voted 51-49 along party lines to turn back Democrat efforts to call former White House national security advisor John Bolton and other Trump aides to testify.

Two Republicans, Senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, crossed party lines to vote for witnesses, but it was not enough to win approval for the measure.



Last Update: Saturday, 1 February 2020 KSA 02:20 - GMT 23:20