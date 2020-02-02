France will deploy 600 more soldiers in the fight against terrorist militants in Africa's Sahel, south of the Sahara, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.



The reinforcements would mostly be sent to the area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Parly said in a statement. Another part would join the G5 Sahel forces.



France has about 4,500 troops already operating in the region bringing the total to 5,100.



Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30