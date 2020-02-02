Some British nationals are being flown back to Europe from China, the center of a coronavirus epidemic, on a French flight that is expected to land later on Sunday, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
“It’s correct that there is a further French flight that is expected back in Europe today and that will carry some UK nationals,” he told Sky News. He did not say how many Britons will be on the flight.
