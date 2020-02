Oman public authority for civil aviation suspended flights between Oman and China starting Sunday until further notice, due to coronavirus outbreak, also known as corona.

“Within the efforts of the General Authority of Civil Aviation’s monitoring of the recent developments of the epidemiological situation of the emerging coronavirus, and after coordination with the ministry of health, the authority has suspended flights between Oman and China starting February 2 until further notice,” the authority posted on its official Twitter account.

- With wires

Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 11:52 - GMT 08:52