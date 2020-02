Police have shot a man who stabbed two people in the northwestern city of Ghent in Belgium, according to local Belgian media outlets.

Armed police officers shot the man targeting his hand, according to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. The newspaper said the man stabbed two people with a knife but added it was not clear whether they sustained serious injuries.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 20:23 - GMT 17:23