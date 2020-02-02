US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with Beijing.



Speaking on a visit to the capital Nur-Sultan, Pompeo also said the United States was helping oil-rich Kazakhstan protect itself against the coronavirus outbreak in neighboring China.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 09:50 - GMT 06:50