China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, bringing the total to 350, the local health commission said on Monday.

The province has also confirmed 2,103 new cases of infection on February 2, with the total reaching 11,177 by the end of the day.

Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 01:52 - GMT 22:52