ISIS has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Monday.
“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of [ISIS], and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” a statement carried by Amaq said.
The assailant in Sunday’s attack, who was shot dead by police, had previously praised ISIS, shared an online al-Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?