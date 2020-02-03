ISIS has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Monday.



“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of [ISIS], and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” a statement carried by Amaq said.



The assailant in Sunday’s attack, who was shot dead by police, had previously praised ISIS, shared an online al-Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22