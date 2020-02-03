US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will send a handful of more flights to China to bring back US citizens from Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.
“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition we might bring in some medical supplies,” Pompeo said on Monday.
