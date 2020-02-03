Ukraine plans to evacuate its citizens from Сhina by the end of the week over coronavirus fears, Interax-Ukraine cited a Ukrainian Health Ministry official as saying on Monday.



Andriy Skipalsky, head of the public health department at Ukraine’s Health Ministry, said that an exact date for the evacuation had yet to be chosen, but that it would take place during the week.

