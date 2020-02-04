The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.
There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus also known as corona, taking the total in the province to 13,522.
