The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.



There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus also known as corona, taking the total in the province to 13,522.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 KSA 01:29 - GMT 22:29