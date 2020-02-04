Americans on Monday kicked off the first vote of the 2020 presidential race as the state of Iowa opened its caucuses, the first step in determining which Democrat faces incumbent Donald Trump in November.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?