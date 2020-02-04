Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has died, broadcaster Citizen Television said on Tuesday.
He came to power in 1978, upon the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, having been vice-president until then.
Diplomats said an attempted coup four years later transformed him into a tough autocrat from a cautious, insecure leader.
