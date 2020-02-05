Uzbekistan has evacuated 84 people from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, and will place them in quarantine upon arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Wednesday.



Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment.



Last Update: Wednesday, 5 February 2020 KSA 09:27 - GMT 06:27