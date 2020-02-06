A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally, according to the latest figures reported by health authorities as of Thursday in Beijing.

Below is a list of the countries and cases registered of the virus outbreak:

China: 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Japan: 45 cases.

Singapore: 30 cases.

Thailand: 25 cases.

South Korea: 23 cases.

Australia: 14 cases.

Germany: 13 cases.

United States: 12 cases.

Taiwan: 13 cases.

Malaysia: 14 cases.

Vietnam: 12 cases.

France: 6 cases.

United Arab Emirates: 5 cases.

Canada: 4 cases.

India: 3 cases.

Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death.

Russia: 2 cases.

Italy: 2 cases.

Britain: 3 cases.

Belgium: 1 case.

Nepal: 1 case.

Sri Lanka: 1 case.

Sweden: 1 case.

Spain: 1 case.

Cambodia: 1 case.

Finland: 1 case.

News of the deadly coronavirus outbreak has gripped global media as the virus has spread from China to countries around the world.

The virus was first detected at the end of December last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It is believed to have emerged as a result of the consumption of a pathogen usually found in wild animals. Exotic animals are commonly found in markets in China, where their meat is sold for food or traditional medicines.

