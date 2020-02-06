US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she prays hard for President Donald Trump because he is “off the track” in terms of the US Constitution and American values.

Pelosi once again said she prays for Trump, just hours after Trump told an annual prayer breakfast that he does not “like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”

The US Senate acquitted President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday following a historic two-week trial.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress by blocking witnesses and documents sought by the House.

