US President Donald Trump described the impeachment trial against him as a disgrace and that it should “never ever happen to another president.”

Speaking from the White House’s East Room, Trump said the stock market would have “probably crashed” had he not survived the impeachment trial.

“We went through hell, unfairly. We did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

The US Senate acquitted Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday following a historic two-week trial.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of abuse of power power stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 20:36 - GMT 17:36