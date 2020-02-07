Joe Walsh, a conservative former US congressman-turned-radio show host, has ended his long-shot bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and vowed to support a Democrat in November’s election.



“I can’t stop him in a Republican primary, but I can sure do my level best to try to stop him ... by bringing people together,” Walsh told CNN in an interview on Friday.

Last Update: Friday, 7 February 2020 KSA 15:58 - GMT 12:58