Biotechnology company Novacyt said on Friday it has applied for emergency approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a test product for the coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people.



The company also said it was in talks with public sector hospitals in Britain.



“As one of the first companies to develop and launch a test to detect the 2019 strain of nCoV (coronavirus), we have received unprecedented interest in our test,” said Novacyt CEO

Graham Mullis.

Last Update: Friday, 7 February 2020 KSA 10:22 - GMT 07:22