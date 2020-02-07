Biotechnology company Novacyt said on Friday it has applied for emergency approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a test product for the coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people.
The company also said it was in talks with public sector hospitals in Britain.
“As one of the first companies to develop and launch a test to detect the 2019 strain of nCoV (coronavirus), we have received unprecedented interest in our test,” said Novacyt CEO
Graham Mullis.
