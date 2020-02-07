Britain appointed its current UN envoy as the next ambassador to the United States on Friday after London’s previous top diplomat in Washington resigned over comments about President Donald Trump.

Downing Street said Karen Pierce would replace Kim Darroch, who quit last year over leaked diplomatic cables in which he criticized Trump as “inept” and his White House administration “dysfunctional”.

Last Update: Friday, 7 February 2020 KSA 14:26 - GMT 11:26