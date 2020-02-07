President Donald Trump called Friday on Congress to “expunge” his impeachment for abuse of power following his acquittal in the Senate.

“Should they expunge impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump on Friday said he is keeping Mick Mulvaney as his acting chief of staff, but there will be a decision in the future on what to do with Alexander Vindman, the aide who testified in Trump’s impeachment trial.

On Wednesday, the Republican majority in the Senate cleared Trump in only the third impeachment trial of a president in history.

Trump has emerged from his victory in a furious mood, describing his Democratic opponents as “evil.”

The Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has said that if his party wins back control of the chamber in the November general election it will seek to overturn, or expunge, the impeachment.

In the days since the US Senate voted to acquit Trump and not remove him from office, rumors and reports have swirled through Washington of the president’s plans to oust those he believes worked against him in the impeachment trial.

Trump told reporters that a report Mulvaney was on his way out was false.

Last Update: Friday, 7 February 2020 KSA 20:32 - GMT 17:32