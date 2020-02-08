نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
A Thai soldier killed “many” people on Saturday in a mass shooting rampage in a northeastern city, police said.
“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” a police spokesperson told AFP.
-Developing
