Several more people have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, according to media reports, bringing the total infected on the ship to 70.

Japan has quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and has been testing those onboard for the virus after at least 10 people tested positive for the virus. Authorities became aware of the virus on the ship after a passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong.

The announcement comes as the number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 811 following the hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

On Sunday, Spain reported its second case as the virus continues to spread worldwide.

Below: A timeline of the initial outbreak.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. The Japanese Health Ministry previously reported over 41 cases of coronavirus on the ship, adding that those infected would be taken to hospitals on the mainland.

Reports from the cruise ship show the difficulties of everyday life for the passengers stuck on board. Passengers have reportedly been forbidden from hugging or shaking hands with each other as authorities seek to contain the virus.

Videos and images circulating on social media show staff wearing face masks handing out rationed food to passengers.





