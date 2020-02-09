A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Spain’s Mallorca, the National Center for microbiology said, after tests on one of the four people suspected of having the virus came back positive.

The patient, a British national, is one of four people taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus. The other three tests came back negative.

The death toll from the outbreak reached 811 on Sunday, with more than 36,690 confirmed cases across China.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Sunday, 9 February 2020 KSA 12:59 - GMT 09:59