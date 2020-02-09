There is no military solution to the conflict in Libya, said African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Sunday.

Libya has been plagued by conflict since the fall of dictator Muhammar Qaddafi in 2011 and currently has two rival governments.

“With regards to Libya, Africa is constantly reminded that there is no military solution for this problem,” said Faki Mahamat at the opening remarks on the third day of the 26th African Union Summit in Addis Abada on Sunday.

The theme of the summit is “silencing the guns,” referring to attempts to resolve conflicts in African countries including Libya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia.

The summit is the last with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as its chairperson. The rotating position as ceremonial head is set to pass to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

- Developing.

Last Update: Sunday, 9 February 2020 KSA 12:52 - GMT 09:52