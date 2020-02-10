The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 902 on Monday after the hardest-hit province of Hubei reported 91 new fatalities.

In its daily update, Hubei’s health commission also confirmed another 2,618 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

There are now more than 39,800 confirmed cases across China, based on previously released figures from the government.

The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei’s capital Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, before spreading across the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the number of cases being reported daily in China was “stabilizing,” although the health body warned it was too early to say if the virus had peaked.

A WHO “international expert mission” left late Sunday for China, the agency’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

The only confirmed fatalities outside the mainland are a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

The toll has overtaken the global number of deaths caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-03.

The only confirmed fatalities outside the mainland are a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

The toll has overtaken the global number of deaths caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-03, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.



Many of China’s usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns during the past two weeks as Communist Party rulers ordered virtual lockdowns, cancelled flights, closed factories and shut schools.



Even on Monday, a large number of workplaces and schools will remain closed and many white-collar employees will work from home.



The scale of the potential hit to an economy that has been the engine of global growth in recent years has taken a toll on financial markets, as shares slumped and investors switched into safe-havens such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen.



China’s ambassador to Britain described the newly identified virus as “the enemy of mankind” in a BBC interview on Sunday, but added it “is controllable, is preventable, is curable.”



“At this moment is very difficult to predict when we are going to have an inflection point,” Liu Xiaoming said.



“We certainly hope it will come soon, but the isolation and quarantine measures have been very effective.”



China’s cabinet said it would coordinate with transport authorities to ensure the smooth return to work of employees in key industries such as food and medicines.



The State Council’s special coronavirus group also said workers should return in “batches”, rather than all at once, in order to reduce infection risks.



The virus has now spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.



Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China - both of Chinese nationals. The latest patients outside China include a group of British nationals staying in a mountain village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health officials said, raising fears of further infections at a busy period in the ski season.



A British man who contracted the virus while attending a conference in Singapore may have infected seven other people when he stopped off at a chalet in the French village on his way home, health experts said. Those infected include a British man diagnosed in Spain and a Briton found to have the disease in the UK, both of whom appeared to have been part of the chalet group.

‘Why are we going back to work?’

As millions of Chinese prepared to go back to work, the public dismay and mistrust of official numbers was evident on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.



“What’s even more frustrating is that these are only the ‘official’data,” said one user.



“We all know we can’t purchase masks anywhere, why are we still going back to work?” said a second.



“More than 20,000 doctors and nurses around the country have been sent to Hubei, but why are the numbers still rising?” asked a third.



Authorities had told businesses to tack up to 10 extra days on to holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January and some restrictions continued.



Gaming giant Tencent Holdings said it had asked staff to continue working from home until February 21.



Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, will keep schools shut until March 1, the People’s Daily newspaper said.



Several provinces have shut schools until the end of February.



The local government in the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, meanwhile, denied a report in the Nikkei business daily that it had blocked a plan by Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Co to resume production in China from Monday. The company would restart once inspections were completed, it said.

Epidemic peaking? Too early to say

An American hospitalised in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim.



The Washington Post identified him as Hong Ling, a 53-year old geneticist who studied rare diseases at Berkeley.



Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, said it was too early to say whether the epidemic was peaking.



“Even if reported cases might be peaking, we don’t know what is happening with unreported cases,” he said.



Major cities and capitals announced new travel restrictions as concern over the spread of the virus increased.

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for all people arriving from the mainland, or who have been there during the previous 14 days.

Malaysia expanded its ban on visitors from China.

France issued a new travel advisory for its citizens, saying it did not recommend travelling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason.



Italy asked children travelling from China to stay away from school for two weeks voluntarily.



Princess Cruises, operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan, said a further six people had tested positive, bringing the total cases aboard to 70.

Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020 KSA 02:21 - GMT 23:21