China’s Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning, and two had died.
An American died on February 6 and a Japanese died on February 8, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
Three of the cases have been discharged, he added.
