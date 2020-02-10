China’s Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday morning, and two had died.



An American died on February 6 and a Japanese died on February 8, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.



Three of the cases have been discharged, he added.



