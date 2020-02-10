Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after the left-wing party secured the most votes in an election that leader Mary Lou McDonald described as a ballot-box “revolution.”
The former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, which has recast itself as the main left-wing party, secured 24.5 percent of first-preference votes, almost doubling its share from the last election in 2016.
That put it ahead of the center-right Fianna Fail on 22.2 percent and the Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at 20.9 percent in an election analysts described as a seismic shift away from Ireland’s century-old, center-right duopoly.
“I think it is fair to say that this election has been historic. It is something of a revolution in the ballot box,” McDonald told reporters after arriving at her election count to a huge ovation from party supporters.
But her party appeared set to fall behind at least one of its rivals in terms of seat numbers after the surge caught even it off guard and it stood far fewer candidates. It is unlikely to be more than a junior partner in government as a result.
The final results will not be known until Monday or later. It took the parties 10 weeks to form a government in 2016.
Sinn Fein’s ultimate goal is reuniting British-run Northern Ireland with Ireland and has said a condition for any coalition is the immediate preparations for a unity referendum it would push London to hold within five years.
She said Sinn Fein would talk to all parties about forming a government and that others should accept their responsibility to do the same.
“I do not accept the exclusion or talk of excluding our party, a party that represents now a quarter of the electorate, and I think that is fundamentally undemocratic,” she said.
Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, which have between them led every government since the 1922 foundation of the state, ruled out a coalition with Sinn Fein before the election.
But although Varadkar reiterated his rejection because of “principle and policy,” Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin declined to repeat earlier refusals to consider a coalition with Sinn Fein, saying only that there were significant incompatibilities on policy.
