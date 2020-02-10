Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Britain to eight, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Monday.
The new cases were all known contacts of a previously confirmed British patient in France, and were identified by public health officials working to trace possible cases.
